Sioux Falls Arby’s Helping to Fight Childhood Hunger This Summer

The four Sioux Falls Arby's restaurants are stepping up to the plate this summer to help knockout childhood hunger here in the Sioux Empire with their 'Schools Out, Foods In' campaign.

KSFY TV is reporting that Arby's, in conjunction with Feeding South Dakota are providing punch cards to 3,100 participants of The Backpack Program in Sioux Falls. In addition to that, another 1,600 punch cards are going to students living in eastern South Dakota.

Eastern South Dakota Arby's President and CEO Joe James told KSFY , "The kids, through no fault of their own, are not getting enough to eat and we can go out here and we can make a little bit of a difference in someone's life, or at least a child's life, that's what really is fulfilling to us."

It's Arby's hope that someday soon there will no longer be a need for a program like this, until then, they plan to help provide more than 23,000 meals to hungry students living in eastern South Dakota.

According to KSFY , since 2011, the four Sioux Falls Arby's locations have donated more than $85,000 to The Feeding South Dakota Backpack Program.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: