There have been many summer staple activities and events that have either been postponed or canceled for the summer due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, now there is finally a little ray of hope shining on the Midco Aquatic Center as it prepares to resume operations.

Starting Monday, June 8th, the Midco Aquatic Center will begin its first phase of reopening its doors to the public.

The City of Sioux Falls announced that the aquatic center will open the Sanford Health 50-meter pool with limited occupancy. Before swimmers can get their pool bag ready, they need to sign up for a time slot. According to a recent press release from the city, "Swimmers will register for a 45-minute block of time for one lane beginning at the top of the hour. The remaining 15 minutes per hour will be set aside for cleaning. Hours for the 50-meter pool will be 5 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Friday; 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 12 noon to 5 PM on Sunday. Diving boards will be available daily from 1–5 PM and on weekends." The Midco Aquatic Center's shared fitness equipment will not be available.

The recreational pool will reinstate its normal hours on Monday, June 15th. Monday through Friday will be open from 5 AM to 7:30 PM, Saturdays from 7 AM to 6:30 PM, and Sundays from 12 Noon until 5:30 PM. The recreational pool will be open to adults only on Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 8:30 AM and Saturdays from 5 AM to 9:30 AM.

Once the Midco Aquatic Center has fully reopened and has resumed a regular schedule, all amenities of the recreation pool and spray pad will be available except for the alligator.

All recreation swimmers must sign-up for a 90-minute time block. Guest capacity is limited to 40 patrons per time block. The Midco Aquatic Center is asking patrons to arrive in their swimwear and to maintain social distancing practicing by staying 6 -feet apart from other parties.

Swimming reservations will be accepted beginning at 2 PM on Friday, June 5th. Patrons can schedule a reservation by visiting midcoaquaticcenter.org . Individuals can also click here to learn more information about the phased reopening of the aquatic center.