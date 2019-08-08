Sioux Falls and Dermatologists Partner to Prevent Skin Cancer

According to the American Academy of Dermatology/Association, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Over 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, making it the most common cancer in the country. And sadly, in this year alone, an estimated 7,230 deaths will be attributed to it.

When you consider that even one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence can double a person's chances of developing some form of skin cancer, you understand the importance of sunscreen.

That is what makes a new Sioux Falls partnership so meaningful. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is excited to announce a partnership with Dakota Dermatology to provide sunscreen to guests at the city golf courses and outdoor pool facilities.

Inspired by a similar program in Florida, several Sioux Falls service clubs along with some amazing individual donors have helped make this project a reality.

City Parks and Recreation officials stated that:

We have the opportunity to have made a change in our society—a change that can have a positive effect in preventing skin cancer. We want to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors—but safely—by taking the necessary steps to prevent skin cancer through using sunscreen as a part of their daily routine.

Sources: City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department and American Academy of Dermatology/Association