Inspiring thought, drawing out emotion, and enriching communication, are just a few of the life-changing enhancements that art brings to our lives. We are so fortunate that we live in a city that values the importance of artists and their work.

Right now, the city of Sioux Falls, with support from the Sioux Falls Arts Council, and the city's Visual Arts Commission, is giving local artists the chance to display their talents and get paid for it. Artists are required to submit proposals for the Rotational Carver Art Gallery at City Hall.

Proposals are reviewed, artists and their creations chosen, and the displays updated, twice per year. The stipend artists receive depends on the location where the artwork is displayed. There are four areas in the City Hall building which will display the art pieces.

The 2020/2021 theme is "One Sioux Falls" and all works submitted need to be a reflection of the values associated with that theme. The submission deadline for the next rotation period is Monday, August 3, 2020.

All pieces must be created by artists who are current Sioux Falls residents. They are allowed to submit up to 6 works for consideration, but can only exhibit once per year. Also, the artists are responsible for coordinating the installation and removal of their artwork with the city.

A full explanation of qualifying criteria, the submission process, an application, and more can be found at the Sioux Falls Arts Council. Or for more information contact Angelica Mercado-Ford at 605-271-6696.