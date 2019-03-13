Sioux Falls Among the Top 20 Happiest Cities

Look at this photo. Doesn't it just scream joy? After this winter, it looks like a Utopian fantasy. But in spite of our awful winters, we're still a pretty happy lot.

According to a Wallethub study , Sioux Falls is the fifteenth happiest city in the country. Three criteria, emotional and physical well being, income and employment rank, and community and environment rank, gave each city a score. Our rankings were 11th, 67th, and 95th respectively.

We weren't as happy as North Dakota apparently. Fargo came in sixth and Bismarck was eleventh. Rapid City was #67, but out of 182 they were well into the top half of the country.

Other area cities on the list:

St. Paul - #19

Minneapolis - #26

Des Moines - #30

Omaha - #35

Lincoln - #36