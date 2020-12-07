With so many cities across America struggling economically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's reassuring to know that there all still places with an abundance of jobs and affordable places to live.

And Sioux Falls is one of them.

Yahoo! Finance and GOBankingRates looked at a number of different factors, ranging from housing prices, unemployment rates, income, and rent to determine which U.S. cities had what they dubbed the best 'livability' score.

South Dakota's largest city is sixth on the list.

The numbers show that Sioux Falls has the highest labor force participation rate (74.8%) among the top ten cities, the third-lowest average rent ($970), the fourth-lowest unemployment rate ( 2.8%), the fourth-lowest median household income ($56,670), and the second-highest median housing price ($228,250).

Overall, Texas is the clear leader for jobs and affordable housing. The Lone Star State has 12 cities on this list, including three in the top ten (Lubbock, Amarillo, and Mesquite). Florida is second with five.

TOP CITIES WITH PLENTY OF JOBS AND CHEAP HOUSING IN AMERICA (GoBankingRates)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Fort Smith, Arkansas Sterling Heights, Michigan Lubbock, Texas Appleton, Wisconsin Sioux Falls, South Dakota Amarillo, Texas Newport News, Virginia Mesquite, Texas Rochester, Minnesota