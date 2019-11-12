Sioux Falls among Best Places to Live on a $60,000 Salary

Google Maps

Depending on where you are in the country, $60,000 may or may not be enough money to live on.

According to the latest United States Census Bureau data, just slightly above 60k ($61,937) is median household income in America which led the personal finance site SmartAsset to put together a list of the ten best places in America to live on a $60,000 annual salary.

Of the 109 cities analyzed for monthly housing costs, entertainment, and civic establishments per 10,000 residents, percentage of people without health insurance, average commute time, unemployment rate, and the poverty rate, Sioux Falls made the shortlist.

South Dakota's largest city is number-four overall, thanks to the third-lowest average commute time (16:30 minutes), the ninth-lowest unemployment rate (2.8%), and a top 15 ranking in housing affordability ($939 per month).

BEST PLACES TO LIVE ON $60,000 SALARY (SmartAsset)