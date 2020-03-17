Sioux Falls among 10 Most Recession-Resistant Cities in America

For years, Sioux Falls has been recognized as a city with an economy that is much more able than most to withstand tough times.

Now, as the world deals with the Coronavirus pandemic on the health front, the financial impact from the public health crisis could have an impact for years to come.

But according to Smart Asset, South Dakota's largest city is still considered to have one of the ten most recession-resistant economies in America.

The website looked at nine different key financial metrics in three categories: employment, housing, and social assistance.

Based on those numbers, Sioux Falls is the tenth most recession-resistant in the United States with rankings in the top half of the study in all three categories - fourth in employment, 18th in housing, and 113th in social assistance.

Sioux Falls joins one other midwest city - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - one California city, two North Carolina cities, and six Texas cities on the list:

MOST RECESSION-RESISTANT CITIES IN AMERICA (Smart Asset)

Frisco, Texas Cedar Rapids, Iowa Plano, Texas Denton, Texas Austin, Texas Sunnyvale, California Lubbock, Texas Cary, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Sioux Falls, South Dakota