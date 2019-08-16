For those of you who may not be attending the Sioux Falls Airshow this weekend but may be heading near the Sioux Falls Airport we have a list of precautions.

According to the City of Sioux Falls several streets adjacent to the Sioux Falls Airport will be closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, August 17–18:

North Industrial Avenue from West Blackhawk Street to West Algonquin Street

West Algonquin Street from Minnesota Avenue to North Industrial Avenue

A Avenue from North Russell Street Service Road to West Algonquin Street

North Russell Street Service Road from West Cherokee Street to the east side of the intersection with A Avenue

West Cherokee Street from Russell Street to North Russell Street Service Road

And if your weekend includes taking to the bike trail between North Russell Street and North Minnesota Avenue will be closed Friday, August 16, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday, August 17–18, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Junior Football fields at the Sanford Sports Complex will be closed Friday, August 16, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday, August 17–18, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. First football games each day will begin at 6:00 PM.

And golfing at Elmwood Golf Course will be affected too. Beginning at 2:00 PM on August 16–18, Elmwood Golf Course will have restricted tee times. The driving range and clubhouse will remain open.