Sioux Falls Airport Taking Precautions

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its passengers and employees.

According to a report from Dakota News Now, the airport began a thorough cleaning of all handrails, passenger seating, doorknobs and water faucets leading up to the announcement that the Coronavirus was confirmed in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director, Dan Letellier said, the airline companies have been doing their part in the cleaning process as well. “Provide additional cleaning, especially overnight cleaning, and when the flights are here on the ground disinfecting some of those common touch areas.” Letellier added, “They are rolling out their own processes and procedures nationwide for all of their flights.”

This is a very busy time for travelers using the Sioux Falls Regional Airport because of spring break.

At this time, spring flights are still planned and all updates can be found here.

