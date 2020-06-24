Sioux Falls $740 million, Five-Year Capital Program

Addressing the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday Mayor Paul TenHaken outlined his Five-Year Capital program. The administrations proposal for the next five years is almost $740 million. For 2021 $196 million is ear marked.

And as the city looks to future growth, many major projects are in the works:

-Connecting 85th Street to Interstate-29

-The 41st interchange renovation

-Improvements to Arrowhead Parkway

-A new $159 million water treatment facility

At Tuesday's meeting TenHaken said, "We continue to expect steady growth over the long-term."

Dakota News Now reports on TenHaken's overview of Community Bond 2020, which invests in a public training facility and phase three of the River Greenway Project.

Phase-3 includes will see buildout of the west bank of the Big Sioux River in downtown from Kiwanis Park to Falls Park.

"We've been great stewards of the taxpayer dollar up to this point, and we need to continue to do that into the future," Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said.