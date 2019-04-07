Sioux Falls 4-Year-Old Named Honorary SWAT Member

I had the honor of meeting 4-year-old Evan at the Cure Kids Cancer Radtiothon a couple of weeks ago. Evan has a love of ninjas and his Fighting Cancer Ninja Style themed benefit fundraiser was (April 6) at Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls.

From the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook Page : "Members of the SFPD SWAT team stopped out today to show our support for 4 year old Evan in his fight against cancer. Evan was named an honorary SWAT team member and got to try on some gear. Keep up the good fight Evan we’ve got your back. /803"

The smile on Evan's face and the smiles on the faces of the officers says it all.

It always feels good doing good, and it's encouraging watching a bunch of heroes teaming up together.