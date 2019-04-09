Sioux Falls 3rd Annual Headshots For A Cause

Attention Sioux Falls Professionals!! Local photographer Christopher Reistroffer, who owns Reistroffer Design , is helping others and helping you, if you'd like a professional head-shot portraiture at a great price.

Reistroffer explains:

“Over the past handful of weeks I've had a number of professional's reach out to me about updating their professional portraits for billboards, websites, print marketing material, year end reports, business cards, etc. In hope's of serving as many folks as possible I'm creating a "special event" to hopefully knock everyone's requests out at once, save everyone few dollars and serve the community at large in a single swing.

So here is the scoop on how you can update your commercial portraiture, and make a donation to your favorite non-profit in Sioux Falls.

On April 5 - April 11 I am opening up a variable of time slots for commercial portraiture in studio Down Town Sioux Falls at 8th and Railroad. Each session will include 2 professional portraits captured as seen below on white. Delivery will include 2 takes, both retouched and delivered in both Color and Black and White.

The session will likely last 15 minutes per person with a 10 minute proofing window. Standard package pricing for individual commercial portrait session with commercial copyright release is $315.00. With this event's offering, I am discounting the package to $175.00 with $75.00 of the transaction being donated in your name to a local non-profit of your choice.

That is a $140.00 Savings in addition to your donation. Offer Valid April 5 - April 11

For reservations, details and more contact : Chris@reistrofferdesign.com or Call : 605-929-3730."