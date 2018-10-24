Sioux Falls 27th Parade of Lights Sets Deadline

It's become another great Sioux Falls holiday tradition, the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights. The 27th Annual Parade of Lights event is accepting registrations now until November 2, 2018, at 5 pm. This years parade is scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 23 starting at 7:30 pm on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street. You can download a parade registration form at DTSF.com.

DTSF Program Director, Steven Dahlmeier says: "Seeing the wide variety of floats showcases the creativity and passion of the organizations, businesses, church groups, or families participating. Making floats and being in the parade has become a just as much a tradition as the people attending every year."

All registered Parade floats are eligible for six different awards, judged by a panel of community leaders. Winners will each receive a trophy commemorating their achievement. The six 2018 awards are:

Best Use of Lights

Best Workmanship

Spirit of Sioux Falls

Mayor’s Choice

Downtown Sioux Falls Award

New This Year: First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award

Float awards will be presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre following the parade at approximately 8:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature festive holiday lighting, free cookies and cider, and a cash bar.