Sioux Falls 2020 ‘Shred Event’ Has Been Rescheduled

If you want to keep your personal or business documents and paperwork out of the hands of scammers it's important to have all that stuff shredded right.

Sioux Falls Crimes Stoppers and The Better Business Bureau Sioux Falls Annual 'Shred Event' had to be rescheduled from April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event has now been rescheduled to Aug 15 and is going to be a “touch-less event”.

People will just have to drive up and folks will remove your documents from your vehicle and shred them to pieces for you!

Net proceeds from the Shred Event benefit the Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers which give cash rewards to help law enforcement fight crime, remain anonymous, and receive awards. A suggested donation of $5 per box or bag may be asked in order to help support Crime Stoppers.

The hours you can drive up to any of their three locations are from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 15. The three locations are:

West Side – Minnewest Bank 5001 South Louise Ave.

East Side – Washington High School 6th Street & Sycamore Ave.

Downtown – Washington Pavilion Parking Lot 13th Street & Main Ave.

Jessie Schmidt from the BBB reminds us that this is a touch-less event for your safety and the safety of the volunteers. You are asked to please stay in your vehicle and have the items you would like shredded in the backseat or trunk of your vehicle.