The Sioux Falls 2020 Halloween Zombie Walk Has Been Canceled. The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz have organized and put on the Sioux Falls Zombie Walk in downtown for years. But this year is different.

The Roller Dollz posted on their Facebook page saying: "The Roller Dollz have decided that with the current COVID rates we are unable to hold Zobiewalk in 2020... we are hoping you will join us next year!"

The Roller Dollz is a local roller derby group founded in 2006 by unpaid volunteers that also posted on their website that "Everything is postponed until further notice."

The 2019 Zombie Walk was a “Sports” theme and you were encouraged to come dressed as your favorite athlete. It included a photo contest with prizes awarded in several categories for Best Costume, Best Group, Best Couple, Adult (18 and older), Teen (13-17), and Kid (0-12)

There was a Zombie Hotdog stand for a cheap lunch for zombies and parade watchers in the parking lot east of the Shrine. And all profits went toward the Ladder of Smiles and Roller Dollz.