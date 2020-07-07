Sioux Falls 11th Best Run City Again

I was rolling through Instagram today and saw a post from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken about Sioux Falls being the 11th best-run city in the country.

This is the second year in a row the city has received this ranking based on a study by WalletHub.

The study was based primarily on two factors: quality of city services and total budget per capita. Sioux Falls was 20th and 28th in each of those categories respectively.

The breakdown of factors within the "quality of city services" was interesting. We ranked 25 in financial stability, 33 in education, but despite our massive health care systems we only ranked 82 in health. Our safety rank was pretty good at 36, despite increases in crime, those tend to come with growth in population. Our economy was our best ranking at 21. Our ranking for infrastructure and pollution was in the middle of the road at 73.

Other cities from our region also ranked in the top 150. St. Paul was #68 while Minneapolis was in the bottom half at #89. Over in Iowa, the city of Cedar Rapids was hot on our heels at #14 while Des Moines was #58. Over to the west, Lincoln fared better than Omaha in Nebraska. Lincoln ranked #26 while Omaha was at #73. The pair of North Dakota cities that showed up in the study both did well. Fargo was #23 and Bismarck was #32.