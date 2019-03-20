Sioux Empire Pit Rescue’s Corks and Collar’s Event

It's officially spring! The snow is melting, the sun is shining a bit brighter and people are smiling a bit more often. Why not celebrate with wine, delicious food and K-9 friends! Coming up on Friday, March 29, the Washington Pavilion will host the 4th annual "Corks & Collars" event.

This event will feature live music, a live and silent auction, grab bags, wine pulls and other libations, plenty of delicious food and the star of the event, adoptable pitbulls! Sioux Empire Pit Rescue board member Rachael Leighton said in a statement on pitrescue.org : “The money goes to our rescue program, and also community outreach where we educate people about pit bulls, plus offer medical, spay and neuter assistance. And there’s a lot of need for that in our area.”

SEPR helps save pit bulls and pit mixes looking for loving homes. The rescue relies on foster families to open their doors to these wonderful dogs since the company has no facility of their own. Tickets are on sale right now for $35 until March 21 and can be purchased by going to Pitrescue.org . After March 21st, tickets will be $40 and at the door.