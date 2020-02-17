‘Sioux Empire On Tap’ Quenches Thirst of Craft Beer Lovers

The 6th annual 'Sioux Empire On Tap' was a craft beer tour-de-force on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Hundreds of craft beer connoisseurs from around the Sioux Empire and beyond packed the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Thirsty patrons filled their complimentary tasting glasses with a choice of 150 craft beers and ciders served by 75 breweries.

Too Drunk To Fish provided entertainment to both sold-out sessions.

We'll see you next year for the 7th annual Sioux Empire On Tap!

