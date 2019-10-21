Craft beer lovers, time to get excited, because Sioux Empire On Tap is coming back for its 6th annual festival.

This year's date is Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Over 120 craft beers will be available for festival-goers to try from 60 different breweries.

Tickets for Sioux Empire On Tap 2020 are available to buy now on their website here.

There are two different options for ticket prices: VIP and general; VIP tickets cost $50 and general cost $30. VIP ticket holders get four hours of beer tasting, a souvenir tasting glass, a food voucher, a commemorative hat and live music entertainment.

General ticket patrons get a souvenir tasting glass, along with three hours to sample craft brews, and enjoy live music.

Wanna attend the event, but don't feel like drinking? Register to be the DD for your friends or family and you can get into the event for $10.

Everyone who enters the event must be at least 21 years of age, no children are allowed, and IDs will be checked at the door.

Source: Sioux Empire on Tap 2020