The 81st Annual Sioux Empire Fair is still on for August 1-8, 2020, and there will be plenty to do and see. The fair will have a variety of activities for families to enjoy including, grandstand entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors, livestock shows, agricultural activities, local performers, and kids entertainment.

But to say this has been a strange year is a major understatement - however, the Sioux Empire Fair remains a safe option for entertainment. According to an official press release from the Sioux Empire Fair, "We will continue to work with city and county leadership and follow local guidelines for the 2020 Sioux Empire Fair with more information coming closer to the fair."

Much like every event, if you are not feeling well, running a fever, or have tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home. Wash your hands frequently, especially if your petting or handling animals. And try to respect distances while in wait lines or attending concerts.

There will be more information released as we get closer to the opening date of August 1, and this page will update as needed. Also, for the latest, go to SiouxEmpireFair.com for more information.

“We welcome all who chose to attend and experience this year’s fair. We also recognize and respect those individuals and families who choose not to participate in this year’s event hoping we will see you all next year. We believe it is important to provide this opportunity to the Sioux Empire and surrounding communities. Thank you to the business and private communities for all of your support of the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. We look forward to serving the community from this great historic location for many years to come.” ~ Scott Wick, CEO, and President of Sioux Empire Fair Board