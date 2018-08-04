Sioux Empire Fair Back on Track After Heavy Rain

After heavy winds and rainfall on Friday (August 3), crews jumped into action to clean up the water and mud, opening their gates at 2:00 PM on Saturday (August 4). Carnival rides were scheduled to start up after a delay.

Courtney Drenth, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for the Sioux Empire Fair Association talked about the schedule changes. "Due to the weather last night we will not be opening the fair until 2:00 pm today. Carnival rides will be opening at 5:00 PM. Scotty McCreery is here and we are continuing with the show tonight at 8:00 PM as planned."

Scotty McCreery takes the stage after opening act Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. The concert is free with paid admission to the fair, which is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids five and under.

Upcoming performers include PopRocks and HairBall on Sunday, August 5, Josh Turner August 6, Trace Adkins August 7, Casey Donahue August 8, Michael Ray and Blackhawk August 9, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias August 10, and the PRCA Rodeo August 11.

