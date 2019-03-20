Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers Share Most Powerful Poem About Meth

There is no question that the drug methamphetamine (or meth for short) is bad and has ruined lives all around the Sioux Empire. I, however, have never read a more powerful piece that drives that point home than the one posted on Facebook by the Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire.

The original poem was from the Clarksville Police Department in Arkansas and begins with the line, "My Name Is Meth. I destroy homes, I tear families apart, take your children, and that's just the start."

It goes on to say "I live all around you - in schools and in town. I live with the rich; I live with the poor, I live down the street, and maybe next door."

It's warning is powerful and straightforward: "If you try me be warned - this is no game. If given the chance, I'll drive you insane. I'll ravish your body, I'll control your mind, I'll own you completely, your soul will be mine. The nightmares I'll give you while lying in bed, The voices you'll hear, from inside your head. The sweats, the shakes, the visions you'll see, I want you to know, these are all gifts from me."

I would recommend you read the entire poem below, or on the department's Facebook page .

If you or someone you know needs help with a drug addiction you may wish to contact Tallgrass Recovery of Sioux Falls.