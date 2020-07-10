Sioux Empire Cops on Donut Shops for Special Olympics

Special Olympics South Dakota (SOSD) not only supports children and adults with intellectual disabilities compete in twelve Olympic-type sports, (at no cost) but they also help these same athletes build lifelong friendships. SOSD encourages athletes to display courage and kindness in their sport, and in life. In case you've never heard the Special Olympics motto, it is - -"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." Over 2,750 people in South Dakota from age 8 and up are involved in the athletic programs offered by Special Olympics. The confidence and self-worth these individuals gain by their participation carries over into everything they do, from the classroom, to work, from their homes, and into their communities.

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run began as just that, a fundraising run, but it has become so much more. It is a campaign to raise awareness about Special Olympics, as much as it is about raising money.

These caring law enforcement professionals give generously by sponsoring multiple events every year to assure that Special Olympians can participate at no expense to them or their families.

This unique and fun event was such a hit last year, that it's back! The 2nd Annual Cops on Donut Shops is happening on Friday, July 17, at Flyboy Donuts on East 10th Street and at 57th & Sycamore.

Area law enforcement officers will be standing on the rooftops at those two locations and you're invited to stop by to support them, have a tasty donut, and donate to Special Olympics. When you do, you could be eligible for some great prizes!

Marvel and DC superheroes and villains will be there too, for photos with you and your kids from 11 AM to 1 PM.

For more information, see Special Olympics South Dakota, the South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run, the 2nd Annual Cops on Donut Shops event, and Flyboy Donuts.