Sioux Empire Community Theatre Announces Shows For Next Season

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre, or SECT for short, has had a few shake ups the last couple of years. There was a change in leadership and the number of productions has been trimmed down.

However, the shows they are doing are amazing!

For Season 17, the productions you will find on stage at SECT are as follows: Mamma Mia, Tuesdays with Morrie, Lend Me A Tenor, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Mamma Mia is based on the music of Abba and will open at SECT in September.

Tuesdays with Morrie will open in December. This play is based on the best-selling book of the same name. It is sure to be full of laughter and tears.

Lend Me A Tenor will open in February. Don't feel bad if you haven't heard of this one, I haven't either. The show originally opened in 1986 and had a revival on Broadway in 2010. The revival was nominated for multiple Tony Awards. According to Broadway.com , the basic plot is, "World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to play Otello at a Cleveland opera company in the fall of 1934. He arrives late and, through a set of crazy circumstances, passes out after mixing wine with a huge dose of tranquilizers. Believing that the divo is dead, the excitable opera manager taps his hapless assistant, an aspiring singer named Max, to suit up as the Moor and replace Merelli. Meanwhile, the tenor’s jealous wife, his ambitious female co-star, Max’s young girlfriend and the flirtatious head of the opera guild are on the scene fighting—sometimes literally—for the star’s attention."

To close out Season 17, Disney's Beauty and the Beast will take center stage in April! I'm most excited for this one! In a post from SECT's Board President, Kimberly Jacobson, she says of Beauty and the Beast , "Young and old alike will love this magical 'tale as old as time,' and you have a wonderful opportunity to introduce your whole family to live theatre!"

Here's to a great season!

To purchase season tickets or to find out more about these shows, click here.