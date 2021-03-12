Sioux City’s New Unofficial Toursim Campaign

A bunch of people have forwarded this video to me in the last few days, so I figured I'd pass it along to all of you.

I am originally from the Sioux City area and believe it or not, the guy in this video actually went to my high school, however, he was a bit younger than me.

As they say, it really is a small world.

Anyway, the video tackles all the big issues like the road construction, the smell, and some feud with Sioux Falls that I didn't even know about.

In the video, he mentions Sioux Falls having beef with Sioux City because of the song Sioux City Sue. First of all, I don't even know that song and I have no idea if anything he said was true. (I found the song on YouTube and posted it below. Check it out.)

The porn store, Dr. Johns, moving in across from Walmart is a story I do remember. I believe I was in high school when a big fuss was made about that. Really, all it did, was peak my curiosity. When I turned 18, it was one of my first stops. Had to see what the big deal was!

I must say, originally being from Iowa, I will always be proud of my home state and hometown, even if it does kind of smell sometimes.

Let's be real, this is the Midwest. It just smells like cow poop sometimes. Doesn't matter where you are.

And let's face it, this 'unofficial' tourism video and slogan of 'You Might Not Hate It' isn't really any worse than South Dakota's 'official' campaigns like 'Don't Jerk and Drive' or 'Meth, we're on it!'