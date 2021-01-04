Sioux City Meteorologist “Poop Icicle” Video Goes Viral

Have you ever pulled an icicle off a building and eaten it? Chances are if you grew up in South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa you have enjoyed a frozen icicle or two. Well, after you watch this video it will be the last time you do that.

"Don't do that." That's according to Siouxland News at Sunrise Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou. Katie posted a Tik Tok video of a woman pulling down a hanging icicle and exclaiming her joy as she chowed down on it.

This really troubled Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou. And now it troubles me too. Katie explained:

“Please don't do that. When icicles form it's from water that melts off of your roof and runs down the side of the building. Well here's the thing what else is on your roof? Bird poop. A lot of it. And that water picks it up and freezes it in the ice. You are eating poop."

Enough said.