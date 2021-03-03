Sioux City Man in National Popeyes Commercial
Dexter Johnson is a manager at the Popeyes restaurant on Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City, IA and he can now add 'National Commercial Star' to his resume.
Popeyes held a nationwide contest and Dexter was picked after submitting a Broadway-style video. I want to see that video!
He was flown to New Orleans and was given the five-star treatment!
In an interview with KMEG, he said, "It was amazing, just to see the Cajun hospitality and different types of food. Amazing experience, I ever, ever went through. I felt like I was in Hollywood."
As someone that has recently visited New Orleans, I can attest to the Cajun hospitality. I thought the locals were very friendly and genuinely happy to see some tourism back in their city.
However, I'm sure Dexter had a much different experience, I mean he's nationally famous now!
So, if you're ever in Sioux City at the Singing Hills Popeyes make sure to get the $3.99 chicken sandwich (the only chicken sandwich that matters, in my opinion) and ask Dexter for his autograph!
Great job, Dexter. You made your fellow Sioux Cityan proud!
