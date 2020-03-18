Sioux City Man Gets 10 Years for Running Stop Sign Accident

A Sioux City man is going to jail for 10 years, after running a stop sign and causing an accident that resulted in the death of another man.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Julian Espinoza of Sioux City Iowa was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday (March 16) after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

On (July 26) of 2019, Espinoza was arrested for driving recklessly. Espinoza's actions that day caused an accident that fatally injured Ronald Hacker, of Sioux City.

According to Dakota News Now, a plea agreement in the case resulted in the charges of vehicular driving while intoxicated, and a charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury to be dismissed as part of the agreement.

The report also states that Espinoza's juvenile son was in his vehicle at the time of the collision.

The victim, Hacker, died three days later from injuries he sustained during the crash.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app