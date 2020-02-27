Sioux City Iowa Women Break Tanning Record

So are you thinking about getting yourself tanned up for the summer season? The folks at one Sun Tan City location in Sioux City, Iowa found a whole bunch of people ready to get their tan on.

KTIV TV in Sioux City is reporting on their Facebook page that Suntan City in Downtown Sioux City went after the Guinness Book of World Records category for Most Spray Tans In One Hour.

They wanted to bring awareness to advancements in spray-tan technology. They were able to spray tan 113 people in one hour which broke the old record of 107 spray tans in one hour.

Their attempt is for now 'unofficial' as they await verification by The Guinness Book of World Records.

