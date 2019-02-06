Single? Try Refrigerdating this Valentine’s Day

Samsung makes some great products. TVs, phones, washers & dryers, stoves, dishwashers, laptops, tablets, microwaves, all come in the Samsung brand. I'll be honest, I have a Samsung microwave which I received as a gift in 1985 and it's still going strong. I love it.

On the other hand, the laptop I'm typing this on is also a Samsung and it has been problematic since the day I purchased it and it came highly-rated by Consumer Reports. So apparently, the saying, "you never know what you're gonna get" holds water in this case.

Now Samsung is venturing into new territory. Romance territory. They are launching a new online dating service, just in time for Valentine's Day. It is appropriately named Refrigerdating . You upload a photo of your fridge to the website, then add a phone number or email you can be contacted at, and you're off and running ( kind of like your fridge--wink, wink, nudge, nudge, see what I did there? ).

You'll be sent photos of potential matches' fridges with the opportunity to select "Not to My Taste" or "Let's Get Cooking!" Ah romance!

The Refrigerdating app was designed to work with the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with the Amazon Dash Button-enabled touchscreen. But even your old Maytag or Kenmore fridge will work, you just have to use the browser because there is no mobile app yet.

This wacky idea came from Sweden where there are apparently a plethora of sexy singles with even sexier fridges and right now the majority of users are in that area, but anyone can try it.

But remember, if your true self is leftover pot roast, cold cuts, several bottles of open wine and a 20-year-old carton of colored Easter eggs, ( any reference to someone living or dead is completely coincidental ) you may have some difficulty finding a match.

