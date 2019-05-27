Simon Pagenaud Wins Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is the pinnacle of auto racing. There's nobody on the planet that hasn't heard about this race. Winning the Indy 500 is the best thing you could put down on your resume if you were applying for a job as a race car driver.

The race has attracted drivers from all over the world. This year, in 2019, the driver to take this win, comes from France. Simon Pagenaud, the 35-year old driver who started out working at his family's supermarket at age 14, won the prestigious race for the first time of his career.

Pagenaud became the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 since Gaston Chevrolet in 1920. Pagenaud has a huge successful record as a driver in sports car racing.

Pagenaud started on the pole position for this year's Indy 500, and dominated most of the race. However, things heated up towards the end.

Alexander Rossi closed in and the two drivers exchange the lead over the final 10 laps. Pagenaud finished only 2/10's of a second ahead of Rossi at the checkered flag. See complete results.

The win is the second straight for Roger Penske after Will Power took the checkered flag last season. Penske now has a total of 18 wins at the Indy 500, which is the most by any team.

Source: CBS Sports