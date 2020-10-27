Silverstar ‘Haunted Car Wash’ to Help Benefit Feeding South Dakota

A Sioux Empire car wash is hoping to scare up a little extra business during Halloween week.

If our weekend rendezvous with Old Man Winter has your car looking frightful right about now, the gang at Silverstar Car Wash on 57th Street and Marion Road invite you to swing on into their haunted car wash this week if you dare.

According to Dakota News Now, the Silverstar haunted car wash is making another return to Sioux Falls now through Friday (October 30), from 6:00-9:00 PM each night.

The haunted car wash is contactless, so you and the family can stay in the comfort and security of your car while the Silverstar spooks and specters do their thing.

57th and Marion Road Silverstar Manager, Will Bell, told Dakota News Now, “Just interacting with customers, having fun. Smiling about something other than just the daily nine to five work jobs. I look forward to scaring a few kids, maybe a few adults as well, and just putting smiles on a family’s faces."

Fortunately, the price of the haunted car wash isn't that scary. Silverstar is charging $15.00 a car, with a portion of the proceeds, raised this week going to help out Feeding South Dakota.

Source: Dakota News Now