Farming has landed in the Top 10 Most Dangerous Jobs every year that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has been keeping track. That fact is something that anyone who makes farming their career is very aware of.

The lifeblood of the farming vocation is these extraordinary beings who work year-round in the scorching heat of summer and the bitter cold of winter. Tending to their fields during the day, sweating over bills and accounts in the evening, raising their families, and feeding the world, are just a few of the things these agricultural wonders do.

The feature film "Silo" from Oscilloscope Laboratories HD pays homage to these remarkable humans who have chosen this lifework. It also shines a spotlight on the dangers involved in this business which is not only critically important to the country but is also the number one economic driver in South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

"Silo" is based on true events in a small town in northern Illinois which involved the death of two teens, the rescue of a third, and the effects on the residents in the town after the deadly grain entrapment.

The film is opening in wide release on Friday, May 7, in over 200 theaters and virtual cinemas.

The virtual cinema release ensures that people will be able to watch the film on their computer or TV anywhere in America, and it will be on all streaming services later in the year.- -Ted Geoghegan Oscilloscope Laboratories HD

Here in South Dakota, you can attend in-person screenings in these cities:

Friday, May 7 - Brookings, Pierre, Watertown, Wagner

Sunday, May 14 - Platte

A portion of the proceeds from "SILO" supports the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information, see the film's official website.

Sources: "Silo" the Film website, Ted Geoghagen-Oscilloscope Laboratories HD, Wisconsin State Farmer/USA Today Network, World Atlas, EHS Today (Environment, Health & Safety Today), and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).