Signups Happening for South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour

It is that time of the year again to dust off the clubs and gets back on the golf course.

That also is true for the kiddos in the state of South Dakota and the SDGA has a great opportunity for youth in the state to compete all summer long.

Signups are happening right now for the 2021 SDGA Junior Tour in the state of South Dakota.

It is suggested to register ASAP so that you are able to get your kids in all the events they want this summer.

Tour stops are broken down into three geographical locations and feature some of the best courses throughout the state.

During the Junior Tour, kids will get a chance to experience a variety of courses and layouts that will only help them improve their game.

The age divisions start at 9 & U and go through high school levels with a graduating class of 2021 or later.

Many high school coaches encourage their players to participate in the SDGA Junior Tour as many of the courses on the schedule are ones they play during the high school calendar.

Not only does this experience provide a way for your kids to compete at a higher level, but it will also open up many doors for them to make friends across the state of South Dakota.

Furthermore, each Junior Tour member gets a FREE GHIN handicap account so they are able to track their scores, understand their handicap and grow as a golfer.

For more information on the South Dakota Golf Association, their Junior Tour, and other events this summer, you can visit their website.