Sign Your Kids Up to be a Augustana Basketball Ball Kid

Augustana Athletics is bringing a new experience to their basketball games this 2019 season for their younger fans.

PREMIER Ball Kids will allow children ages 3rd through 8th grade the opportunity to be a part of Augustana Basketball on a whole new level.

Kids will get the opportunity to be up close and personal with all the fun activities of an Augustana basketball game including pre-game recognition, helping with warm-ups pregame and at halftime, plus they will receive a Ball Kid t-shirt.

If your child would like the chance to be an Augustana Ball Kid, contact Courtney at Courtney.jurgens@augie.edu or call (605)-274-5420.

Augustana Ball Kids will be presented and sponsored by First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard.

For tickets to the Augustana basketball games or to check out this seasons schedule, click here for more information.

