Sign Up Now for the Reliabank Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament

Every single summer the Sioux Empire is blessed with many golf opportunities including many tournaments that benefit charities throughout the region.

One of the great local businesses in Reliabank is holding their annual golf tournament to benefit a great cause and there still are a few spots available to sign up.

The 5th annual Reliabank Golf Tournament to benefit the Make-A-Wish South Dakota foundation takes place on August 20 at Prairie Green golf course.

The 2021 Reliabank Golf Tournament features teams of four and only costs $400 per team.

That registration fee will get you 18 holes with a cart and a meal, with the tournament featuring pin prizes, flight payouts, and door prizes.

You can call any of the Reliabank branches in the Sioux Falls area and register for this year's events.

Hartford - 605-528-4000

Tea - 605-498-3683

Humboldt - 605-363-3808

Sioux Falls - 605-306-2000

Every summer I get to play in a lot of these awesome events and I can't wait to be a part of this one in August.

So make sure you get signed up, have some fun, and help out a great cause with this year's Reliabank Golf Tournament.

For more information on the Reliabank Golf Tournament, their local locations or products they have, you can visit their website.

The South Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation helps so many wonderful kids who are battling life-altering diseases and these funds will help that cause.

If you would like to help support the South Dakota Make-A-Wish foundation outside of this great event, you can visit their website as well.