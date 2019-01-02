Sign up Now for Media One FunSki 2019

Slope Dopes and Knuckle Draggers, it's that time again, time for the annual Media One FunSki at Great Bear Recreation Park .

Media One FunSki 2019 is set to hit the slopes of Great Bear Recreation Park , the #1 hotspot for winter sports in eastern South Dakota on Friday and Saturday, (January 18 and 19).

This year's FunSki is shaping up to be one of the best FunSki events to date in the Sioux Empire.

What's planned? How about the Downhill Corporate Cup, Snow Sculpture Contest, Snow Tube Races, a Rail Jam, Fat Bike Race, Cross Country Ski Race/Tour, Frozen Leg Kickball Contest, Snowboard Giant Slalom, Zipfy Sled Races and more!

Jeff Harkness-Results Radio

Registration for all these fun events is happening right now.

FunSki 2019 is two snow-packed days of skiing fun, but more importantly, it's about raising money to help support the Sioux Falls Children's Inn. A private, non-profit organization that provides free 24-hour services to victims of domestic violence.

According to KSFY TV , the Media One FunSki event to date has raised more than $860,000 for the operational budget of Children’s Inn.

Check out a complete list of this year's events and get all the registration information here .

Source: KSFY TV