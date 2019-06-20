Sign Up For Sioux Falls Furniture Mission Golf Fundraiser!

The Mission of the Furniture Mission of South Dakota is to demonstrate the love of Christ by providing those in need with gently used furniture and household items. They are comprised of mostly volunteers who carry out the day-to-day operations of pick-up/delivery, necessary cleaning/repair, warehouse organization and clerical work.

You can help the folks at the Furniture Mission of South Dakota as they help others by simply having fun and golfing. You are invited to join in on their Annual Golf Fundraiser benefiting the Furniture Mission! This fundraiser is a great activity to gather a group of friends and help give back to the community, all while having fun!

Mark your calendars for Monday, June 24th. This event has a shotgun start of 11 AM with registration beginning at 10:15 AM at Spring Creek Golf Course.

If you are interested in either signing up a team or contributing to this cause by donating funds just go to the Furnature Mission of South Dakota Golf Fundraiser!