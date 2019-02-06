Just across the Minnesota border, a new record has been set at Hills-Beaver Creek. Sidney Fick has broken a school record for total points scored.

Fick, a 6'0 senior, tallied 27 points in a 70-29 win over Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey on Monday night (February 4). Her 27 points put her high school basketball total at 1,777. The previous record was at 1,758 set by Halden Van Wyhe from 2005-2009 .

Lillie Arndt/Results Radio

Fick is currently ranked as the 24th best player in Minnesota according to MaxPreps . She is committed to play basketball for Dakota State University in Madison following graduation.

She has helped lead Hills-Beaver Creek to a strong season. The Patriots hold an overall record of 20-0 and a conference record of 15-0. They have regular-season games remaining against Edgerton, Southwest Minnesota Christian, and Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda. They then will move on to the section 3A tournament which begins on February 22 and runs through March 8.