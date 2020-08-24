Sidewalk Arts Festival Is Happening, But With Some Changes

This is the 57th year for the Sidewalk Arts Festival. It is one of the biggest fundraisers for The Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center. The Sidewalk Arts Festival will take place on September 12 and as always admission is free.

The festival takes place downtown on all the streets surrounding The Washington Pavilion so you can't miss it.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival features more than 230 fine art, folk art, craft, and nonprofit vendors!

Don't worry, the Main Ave. Food Court will be back!

This year, however, there will be a special shopping hour from 8 AM until 9 AM for people in attendance that may be high risk. The festival opens to the rest of the public at 9 AM and the event ends at 5 PM.

Also, different this year, organizers are asking that people take cautionary measures. All participants are encouraged to follow the following safety measures: physical distancing, wearing face masks and using the provided hand sanitizer.

Activities and entertainment for kids and adults alike includes the Children’s Studio, located in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and free entertainment at the Nelson Family Amphitheater.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Time Artist/Group

10-10:30 a.m. LiRa Dance Company

10:30-11 a.m. Dakota String Quartet of SDSO

11-11:45 a.m. Moxton Road

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Good Night Theatre Collective

12:15-1:30 p.m. Mogen's Heroes

1:30-2:15 p.m. Common Ground

2:15-2:45 p.m. Sioux Empire Community Theatre

2:45-3:15 p.m. DAPA Plays for Living

3:15-4:00 p.m. Dakota Wind Quintet of SDSO

As if that wasn't enough, word on the street is that there will be a special appearance from The Washington Pavilion mascot, Radley Rex!