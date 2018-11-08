We may soon be able to buy top quality seafood grown just a few miles east of Sioux Falls. Tru Shrimp Company has announced it's going to build its first Shrimp hatchery in Luverne, Minnesota. The new facility will be called Luverne Bay Harbor.

According to The Globe , the 60-acre Luverne campus near Interstate 90 will house Luverne Cove Hatchery, a 42,000-square-foot facility, a free-standing shared water treatment facility, and Luverne Bay Harbor.

Tru Shrimp has been developing staff and technology at the Balaton Bay Reef Training and Innovation Center in Baloton, Minnesota.

Luverne Cove Hatchery will spawn around 2 million baby shrimp that will be transferred to the Luverne Cove Hatchery to mature for sale to the consumer. They are anticipating around 20 people at the Luverne Cove Hatchery and 60 people at the Luverne Harbor.

Trū Shrimp is an affiliate of Ralco inc. and says they are planning to expand in Marshall, Minnesota.