With another tax year cycling, it's time to clean out all of the paperwork you no longer need an get rid of it at the Better Business Bureau Shred Event Saturday (April 27) at three locations in Sioux Falls.

The shred event takes boxes and bags full of paperwork, staples are fine too. The shredder brought in for this event is ready to handle a massive amount of papers, all while keeping your information from getting in the hands of a criminal who could use your information for their own personal gain. Dakota Data Shred ensures your documents will be destroyed safely.

Volunteers can even meet you at your car, so it's more like a drive through than a drop-off. The suggested donation is five dollars per box or bag.

Hours are from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at all three locations:

West Side- Minnwest Bank - 5001 S Louise Ave

East Side- Washington High School - 6th St & Sycamore Ave

Downtown- Pavilion Parking Lot/Ramp - 13th St & Main Ave

How long are you required to keep your tax information? According to the IRS, you need to keep records for 3 years from the date you filed your original return or 2 years from the date you paid the tax, whichever is later. Keep records for 7 years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction.