Showman Faces 2nd Lawsuit from Sturgis Rally Stunt Mishap

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The grand marshal of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is facing another lawsuit stemming from a 2016 incident in which a motorcycle stunt went wrong.

Showman Roland Sands allegedly was driving a bike that went off a Kid Rock concert stage and into the crowd.

An Alaska man who said he was injured sued Sands, the Buffalo Chip campground and Indian Motorcycles last year. A federal judge later dismissed the campground and manufacturer as defendants. The case against Sands is pending.

The Rapid City Journal reports Sands is now being sued by a Las Vegas woman who also says she was injured. She's also suing the campground and manufacturer. She seeks unspecified money damages.

An attorney for Sands didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

