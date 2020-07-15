Shopping at Walmart or Sam’s Club? Bring a Face Mask

For as many in-store customers as Walmart has per week, it's not surprising that a face mask policy for shoppers is being instituted.

Beginning on July 20, 2020, Walmart will require customers to its brick and mortar locations to wear a protective covering over their nose and mouth. Dakota News Now says this policy will be in place at the more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations worldwide.

According to the company, 65% of its stores are in areas where there is a local or state government face mask mandate. Walmart is seeking to prioritize "the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company will place an employee at store entrances to enforce the new face mask requirement.

Walmart says, “The 'ambassadors', identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Members of Sam’s Club who arrive without a mask will be provided one at no charge.

Walmart has over 250 million weekly customer visits to its stores worldwide.