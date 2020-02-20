Shooting in Sioux Falls Not Random

One person was hurt in a Thursday morning shooting in what Sioux Falls Police are saying was not random. Dakota News Now is reporting the details of the shooting in the 700 block of Regal Place involved at least four individuals.

Google Maps

Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said two men and one woman entered a mobile home around 6:15 AM. At some point, one of the three people who had entered the home shot the victim with a rifle. The three people then left in a light-colored pickup.

A friend and the 27-year old victim drove to a Sioux Falls hospital where the victim was taken into surgery.

Clemons says a motive hasn't been determined and police are still seeking witnesses.

The public is asked to call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 with any information.

