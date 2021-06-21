Shooting In Sioux Falls Leaves Woman With Leg Injury

A woman was shot in the leg on Sunday and police say it was all over a toy found in the street. A suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault for his role in the incident.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim was walking along a sidewalk with her young daughter and a man in the area of North Spring Street and 7th Street. The man noticed a toy gun lying in the road and picked it up thinking it was discarded.

Another man, who is the suspect, came out from a nearby house shouting and accusing the other man of stealing the toy gun. Police say there was another group of people who came out of the home and approached the victims in an aggressive manner and yelling at them. The victims estimated there could have been as many as six people in the group.

The woman pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the unruly crowd. Police say 35-year-old Dwight Kendell Green, the man who was initially shouting, produced a gun and shot the woman in the lower leg, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The victims left the area and called the police. After an investigation, police arrested Green and charged him with one count of aggravated assault for the shooting. No other charges are pending at this time.