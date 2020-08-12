One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in central Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Dakota News Now reports, the shooting happened around 3:30 PM on Tuesday (August 11), at a home on North Starlite Place, located near the intersection of West Burnside Street and North Western Avenue.

The police report states that two groups of people, comprised of four individuals who were outside the home and two people inside the house were involved in the incident. One person from each group allegedly had a firearm with them.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesperson Sam Clemens, told Dakota News Now, an altercation broke out inside the home, once the group of four people entered the residence. Someone from inside the house allegedly shot and injured one of the people involved in the dispute who was part of the group of four who entered the home from outside.

Following the gunfire, the group of four individuals left the scene in a red vehicle. A short time later, a car matching the same description as the vehicle that was reported leaving the scene of the shooting dropped off a gunshot wound victim at a Sioux Falls hospital.

According to Dakota News Now, police believe the victim may have been one of the members of the group of four individuals that entered the home on North Starlite Place. The condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known at the time the person was dropped off at the hospital.

Authorities are still attempting to locate the red vehicle involved in the shooting, as the investigation into the case continues.

Anyone who may have information that could aid their search is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now