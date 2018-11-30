Shocker! Dallas Ends New Orleans Win Streak

With all the hype that Stephan A. Smith spewed out on Thursday during his show it was all for nothing. Cowboy fans proved him wrong as Dallas brought an end the 10-game win streak of the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees and the historic Saints offense came crashing back down to earth in a 13-10 slugfest.

Forget "Jerry World." This was more like "Bizarro World." Brees who is having one of the best quarterback seasons in NFL history completed just 18 of 28 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and a stunning interception with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left when the Saints were still trailing by three points.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

And the Saints who were averaging an NFL-best 37.2 points per game gained only 176 total yards while falling to 10-2 on the season.

The Cowboys won their fourth consecutive game to climb to 7-5 on the season by manhandling the Saints all night.

