Minnehaha County law enforcement officials can scratch another most wanted fugitive off their list.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities were finally able to reel in 28-year-old Donald James Hoff on Tuesday (January 28). Hoff was wanted on several charges, including stalking, violating a protection order, and weapons charges.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities almost had Hoff in custody earlier in the day on Tuesday when they spotted his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop. But, Hoff sped off before they were able to apprehend him.

Sheriff's deputies later found his vehicle abandoned just south of Hartford. Authorities received information that Hoff was possibly holed up in a shop in an industrial area south of Hartford. Deputies found the shop and attempted to make contact with Hoff.

They eventually found Hoff hiding in an attic space inside the shop, and took him into custody just before 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dakota News Now reports that Hoff is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a variety of charges.

As a precaution, authorities briefly locked down West Central Elementary School was Hoff was being apprehended.

Source: Dakota News Now